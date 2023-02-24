ΑΕΚ Larnaca advanced to UEFA Conference League last 16 for the first time in its history after a goalless draw with Ukraine’s Dnipro for the League’s play-off second round in Kosice Slovakia on Thursday evening.

AEK is only the second Cypriot football team to progress to a second knock-out round of a major UEFA competition.

Previously, APOEL had reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League (2011-2012), as well as the round of 16 of the Europa League (2016-2017). The Nicosia team also reached the round of 32 of the Europa League in 2019-2020.

The Cypriot team secured a spot in last 16 draw as it won in the first leg with 1-0.

The matches for the round of 16 are scheduled for 9 and 16 March. AEK will host the first match