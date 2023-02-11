A tri-borough appeal regarding donations for the Turkey/Syria earthquake appeal: we are urging people to make financial donations, no matter what size, via the charities listed on our website:
https://www.enfield.gov.uk/news-and-events/2023/02/turkey-syria-earthquake-appeal #TurkeyQuake #TurkeySyriaEarthquake
A tri-borough appeal regarding donations for the Turkey/Syria earthquake appeal:
A tri-borough appeal regarding donations for the Turkey/Syria earthquake appeal: we are urging people to make financial donations, no matter what size, via the charities listed on our website: