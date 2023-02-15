Join the celebrations for the 90th anniversary of the iconic Southgate Station, open since 1933, with South District Civic Voice, Enfield Council, Transport for London, local community groups and businesses.

There will be a range of free activities on offer for all ages, including heritage tours of the station and a Routemaster bus, live music, planting, games, and the opportunity to input on future cultural projects & public realm improvements.

Don’t miss out on birthday cake and fantastic food offers from the cafes and restaurants on nearby Ashfield Parade

We hope to see you there!

Supported by Mayor of London logo