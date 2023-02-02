David Cheres, 21 (22.06.01), of Ellen Street, Tower Hamlets, was sentenced to a hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act with conditions under Section 41 due to the risk to the public at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 1 February, for the manslaughter of Tiparat Argatu.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the same court on 26 August 2022, however his plea was not accepted by the court and a two month trial took place from 31 October 2022. Cheres was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

The court heard that about 14:00hrs on 24 January 2021, Cheres entered Tiparat’s room where he violently attacked her with a kitchen knife and pair of scissors.

She was subjected to a savage and prolonged attack during which Cheres stamped on her neck and face, bit her arm and stabbed and slashed her so forcefully that he bent the scissors in half.

Although officers and the London Ambulance Service were called to the scene, they could not save Tiparat’s life despite their best efforts to do so.

Officers later saw Cheres, naked with blood on his hands, walking in the direction of Ellen Street. He told officers he had come from the bin cupboard, where a duvet and pillows were later found. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Officers watched all available CCTV of the surrounding area and uncovered that Cheres had walked along Cable Street at 04:52hrs where he undressed completely, abandoned his bloody clothes, and walked on naked.

Cheres was assessed by medical professionals and was found fit to stand trial. He was subsequently charged and convicted as above.

Tiparat’s family said she was loved by all that knew her and they still think of her kindness and determination to help everyone she could.

Virongrong Witpiboolrat, Tiparat Argatu’s sister, said: “I want to have our younger sister back because Tiparat was a really nice person, who loved her brother, sister and her mother very much. She used to save up her own money and secretly bought things for her sisters, giving money to her sisters because her sister has no income. She gave to everyone even to me.

“Our family is still very sad and are not able get over what happened to her. We still miss our wonderful sister every day, everything in our family life is not the same anymore.

“She was severely abused, she was unable to fight back, she had no one, not even her husband or siblings beside her, she had no chance to say goodbye on the last breath of life and our family is suffering today and we never will be happy as we used to be, because we do not hear her, we can’t see the face of our dearest sister anymore.”

Detective Sergeant Jugdeep Atwal, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “I extend my heart-felt condolences to the family of Tiparat Argatu. This was a completely senseless killing. Her family now have to suffer a lifetime without her all because Cheres lost his temper.

“The last minutes of Tiparat’s life were very violent, she must have been terrified. No one should ever have to experience that fear and violence in their own home. It doesn’t matter how angry you are, violence is never the answer.

“Incidents such as this highlight why violence against women and girls is such a priority for the Met, and why we are working tirelessly alongside out partners to bring the perpetrators of such violent crimes to justice.”