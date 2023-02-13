“New Salamis will be tricky opponents finding the Isthmian North a comfortable fit in their first season at this level. HSFC will have to be alert to the “super subs” from Salamis who have consistently won matches in the final third of matches”.

Not my words, although admittedly they do sound like something I would say, but the programme notes from chairman Al prior to the Friday night game under the lights against our opponents from North London. Al was spot on with his assessment and HSFC were not alert enough in the end as they somehow lost a game late on when they should have been out of sight.

Looking to build on Tuesday’s win over Stowmarket, The Bridge somehow ended up with no points from a fixture that should have provided three. The Salamis late show from 87 minutes onwards that turned this game around was hard to explain and, indeed, there were many sighs from Bridge followers in the bar after the game, not to mention other non-printable comments!

It may not have been a vintage performance but from the off The Bridge were the better of the two sides and looked the most likely to go ahead, although we approached half-time with the sides deadlocked at 0-0. Just when it looked like remaining goalless The Bridge finally broke the deadlock after 43 minutes as a corner was flicked on for Martin Tuohy to convert at the back post and give The Bridge a deserved half-time lead. New Salamis have adapted well to the higher level they now compete at but, despite their two danger men Asamoah and Remi looking quite lively there was not too much for The Bridge to be concerned about.

As we moved into the second 45, nothing changed too much, and despite 1-0 being a precarious position most of the attendance felt that The Bridge were looking relatively comfortable. True, we would be a lot happier with a second goal and we very nearly got it as a through ball to Tariq Issa saw Tariq control it and we waited for the net to bulge, only for a superb last-ditch tackle from, I believe, Jandir Jose who came from nowhere to thwart Tariq. 2-0 would probably have sealed the points but even at 1-0, it looked likely that The Bridge would take the full quota, especially as Asamoah departed after 54 minutes.

A goal changes games, one of those football cliches that is absolutely true, and Salamis changed this one with an 87th-minute equaliser from the aforementioned danger man Louie Remi, who had scored twice against The Bridge in the reverse fixture earlier in the season when Salamis staged a comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2. Not happy with that, they then did the same again as we thought a point was going to be ours, only for a goal directly from a Harrison Georgiou corner to put the visitors 2-1 up in the last minute of normal time.

One last effort from The Bridge saw Adam Topley’s shot saved at full stretch by the Salamis keeper and this was the final moment of note in the match as the visitors took an unlikely win. Just before that piece of action Melos Ajvazi received a straight red and the substitute finally left the field with the visitors down to ten.

A disappointing end to the night and three more vital points were lost in a fashion that most watching couldn’t quite believe. So, we move on to Tuesday at home to fellow strugglers Tilbury in another vital encounter that is definitely, to quote another football cliché, a six-pointer.