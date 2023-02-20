Harvesters v AEK U14s

AEK travelled to St Albans for an afternoon kick off in the sunshine for what proved to be a shining occasion.

With AEK going into this game full of confidence, it did not take long for them to get going and impose themselves on Harvesters. Captain Lucca opened proceedings and spotting the Harvesters GK off his line, launched a wonderfully inventive, long-range finish to put his team 1-0 up. With AEK using their pace, movement and quick passing to good effect, the lively Tristan doubled the lead with a tidy turn and finish, leaving the GK with no chance. With the opposition unable to get a foothold in the game, AEK piled on further pressure with impressive debut-boy Marcus reacting quickly by latching onto a loose ball to make it 3-0. An unfortunate Harvesters own goal after some good work by Michael, effectively put the game out of reach to put AEK 4-0 UP at half time.

With the second half underway, Harvesters came out fighting, but were simply being outplayed and outfought by their domineering opponents. Midway through the second half, the energetic Michael made it 5-0 to AEK, latching onto a loose ball from a corner to execute a skilful long-range volley which sailed over the hapless Harvesters GK. With minutes remaining, with one of his typical long-range throws, Savva spotted Marcus unmarked where he raced through for a one-on-one with the GK for a calm finish to make it 6-0 to AEK, to complete what was a wonderful team effort.

Goals – Marcus 2, Lucca, Tristan, Michael, OG

MOM – Marcus – an excellent, all-action debut display capped off with 2 goals.

