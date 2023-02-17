Mr Nikos Christodoulides was elected as the next President of the Republic of Cyprus, on the evening of Sunday 12 February, following the second round of the Presidential Election. Mr Christodoulides won with 51.92% of the votes and Mr Andreas Mavroyiannis gained 48.08% of the votes.

Speaking after the result was announced, the President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, Mr Christos Karaolis, warmly congratulated the newly elected President on behalf of the Federation and said that, “the people of Cyprus have spoken and have chosen Mr Christodoulides to serve as the next President from 1st March. The Federation will unite behind the democratically elected President of the Republic, Mr Christodoulides, and work closely with him to achieve our common aims of a free, united Cyprus; the end of Turkish occupation; the right of return of refugees; the determination of the fate of the missing persons; as well as to advance and promote our vibrant Cypriot diaspora here in the UK. We also look forward to welcoming him to the United Kingdom in the coming months to, once again, visit our UK Cypriot diaspora.”

The President-elect, Mr Christodoulides, has made it his priority to return to negotiations as soon as possible to reunify the island of Cyprus with a just and viable solution that is in line with relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC) and High-Level Agreements. Mr Christodoulides will seek support from the European Union, requesting a more involved role with the aim to break the deadlock that has been created by Turkey’s insistence on partition, contrary to UNSC resolutions, international law and the 1960 Treaties of Establishment and Guarantees. The reunification of Cyprus will bring peace, security and prosperity to all Cypriots and have major benefits for the entire island.

In his acceptance speech, the Mr Christodoulides thanked all Cypriots who voted in the election, saying that he would be a President for all Cypriots, whether they voted for him or not. He pledged that he will work tirelessly to deliver on his campaign pledges, reiterating that his main priority was to break the deadlock in the negotiations and to find a solution that reunites Cyprus. Mr Christodoulides also expressed his condolences to the families of the Turkish Cypriots who passed away in the tragic earthquake in Turkey.

Mr Christodoulides also has a strong connection to, and understanding of, the Cypriot diaspora in the UK, having previously served as Consul General in the UK between 2002-2006, as well as from his many visits to the UK for events and meetings, in particular, during his time as the Cyprus Government Spokesman and Foreign Minister. Most recently, he visited the UK in November 2022, as part of his Presidential election campaign, where the Federation’s Executive had the opportunity to discuss his election manifesto and the priorities of our UK-Cypriot diaspora.

Profile: Nikos Christodoulides

Born in Paphos in 1973.

Studied: Political Science, Economics, Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies at City University of New York, Queens College; Postgraduate studies in Political Science at New York University and in Diplomatic Studies at the University of Malta. He also holds a Doctorate from the University of Athens.

He joined the Cypriot Diplomatic Service in 1999 and held roles including Spokesperson of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Cyprus in Greece and Consul General at the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in the UK.

He served as the Director of the Diplomatic Office of the President of the Republic of Cyprus (2013-2018), as Government Spokesperson (2014-2018) and as Foreign Minister (2018-2022).