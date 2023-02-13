Barnet FC have progressed into the Quarter-Final of the Isuzu FA Trophy after Harry Smith’s double secured a 2-1 win against Torquay United at Plainmoor.

Dean Brennan named two changes to his starting XI that played Halifax Town on Tuesday evening. Moussa Diarra and Sam Woods replaced Danny Collinge and Ben Wynter. Ryan De Havilland was also named in the starting XI which earned him his 50th appearance for The Bees.

It was the perfect start for The Bees as Harry Smith was there to get on the end of Ryan De Havilland’s cross to head in the opener after just two minutes. The Gulls almost made it 1-1 straight from the kick-off as they hit the crossbar.

Barnet almost had their second goal inside the opening ten minutes. Dale Gorman’s free-kick found Sam Woods at the back post who headed the ball against the woodwork.

The hosts should have equalized with the last kick of the game as the ball came crashing off Laurie Walker’s post. The Bees defended well and went into the break with the one goal advantage.

HT: Torquay United 0-1 Barnet

Dean Brennan made one change before the second half. Michael Phillips came on for Sam Woods.

Barnet came close to doubling the lead through Beard. The cross was played towards the back post and found the left-back who unfortunately couldn’t get enough on the ball to guide it into the back of the net.

Torquay levelled the score on 56 minutes when Evans’ free kick evaded everyone in the box and found the back of the net.

The Bees responded in terrific fashion and took the lead again three minutes later. Sam Beard whipped in a delicious cross to Harry Smith on the front post who headed in his second of the afternoon.

The Bees faced a lot of pressure from the hosts in the final moments of the game but did enough to get over the finish and secure our place in the FA Trophy Quarter-Final.

The draw for the Quarter-Final will take place on Monday live on talkSPORT2 from 3:15pm. The draw numbers can be found below.

THE FA TROPHY – QF DRAW NUMBERS

1 Farsley Celtic

2 FC Halifax Town

3 York City

4 Maidstone United

5 Barnet

6 Aldershot Town

7 Gateshead

8 Altrincham

The Quarter-Final will be played on Saturday 11th March. Our National League fixture against Solihull Moors which was scheduled for the same date will be rearranged. Information on the new date will be released in due course.

Next for The Bees

The Bees now face the small challenge of travelling to the league leaders, Notts County on Valentine’s Day before returning to Plainmoor next Saturday to take on Torquay United.

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Okimo, Gorman ©, Kabamba, Kanu, Pritchard, Beard, Diarra, Woods (Phillips 46’), Smith (Armstrong 90’), De Havilland.

Unused Substitutes: Azaze, Hall, Flanagan, Moyo,

Goals: Smith 2’, 59’

Yellow Cards: Woods, Gorman, Kabamba, Diarra, Kanu