Potters Bar Town, back to winning ways in midweek, welcomed Haringey Borough to the Lantern Stadium. The Scholars had gone seven without a win before their triumph at Herne Bay, and they almost suffered defeat in this one, a late, late goal from Liam Hope earning them a point. Miles Mitchell-Nelson put the hosts ahead on thirty five minutes but they were in front for only four minutes before Erald Desa equalised. Just before the hour Ben Allen got a second for Borough, who must have thought they’d picked up three points before Hope doused their hope.