The 16-year-old Victor Vernicos will represent Greece in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest 2023. The announcement was made on the national Greek broadcaster ERT on Monday, (Greece time).

The announcement came during the 21 news bulletin on ERT 1 following a lottery draw by a board of selected jury members.

Vernicos will be the youngest Eurovision representative for Greece since 1974 and his song ‘What They Say’ , an “atmospheric ballad” was written and produced by Vernicos.

Greece held an internal selection process going over 106 songs submitted and shortlisted to seven.

The committee consisted of a public jury (70 members aged 18-44+) and an industry jury.

Victor Vernicos Jørgensen (his full name), is Greek-Danish and has been involved in music since the age of four, having released his first song in 2021.

At the moment he is taking vocal and performance lessons with Nina Lotsari.

Greece has qualified for the Grand Final 16 out of 18 times, only missing the Grand Final in 2016 and 2018 and has made it into the top ten 11 out of 18 times.

Listen to the song here: