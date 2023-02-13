On Saturday, 25th February 2023, with the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, 12 adults were received into the Orthodox Church via Baptism, in addition to one adult who was received by Holy Chrismation. These newly illumined adults completed the Discover Orthodoxy Class offered at the historic Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom led by the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Chancellor of the Archdiocese. Fr. Christodoulos Christodoulou, Priest-in-charge of the parish, Fr. Panagiotis Anastasiou and Fr. Ian Paige also participated in the baptisms. Laity from various parts of the United Kingdom were in attendance and added to the joy of the day. A gracious reception was offered by the community following the baptisms.

On Sunday, 26 February 2023, at the Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom, the newly illumined Orthodox Christians, their godparents and families attended the Divine Liturgy celebrated by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas during which they received the Holy Eucharist for the 1st time. The responses in the Liturgy were chanted in Greek and English by a visiting 35-member choir from the United States directed by Chrysanthy Therianos.

Currently, over 70 individuals who completed the Discover Orthodoxy Class were received into the Orthodox Church. The next online course will begin on March 7, 2023.

For more information, please contact the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis: [email protected]

Photos: Jessy Papasavva Photography