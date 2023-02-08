Τurkey accepts Cyprus assistance of rescue teams following devastating earthquake, FM says

Turkey has accepted Cyprus’ assistance of rescue teams following the devastating earthquake in which thousands of lives have perished, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Spokesperson of the Ministry Demetris Demetriou posted on his twitter account on Wednesday that the EU Civil Protection Mechanism informed Cyprus that its offer to send a rescue team has been accepted by Turkey.

Yesterday Foreign Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Kornelios Korneliou told CNA that “we conveyed this readiness both through the European Civil Protection Mechanism and through the Greek Cypriot negotiator, Menelaos Menelaou”, however the offer of help was not accepted by the Turkish side.