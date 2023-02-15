On Saturday, 28th January 2023, His Excellency the Minister of Education, Sports and Youth of Cyprus, Mr. Prodromos Prodromou, visited the Greek Supplementary Schools in London. His Excellency was accompanied by the Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in the UK, Mr. Odysseos, and Mr. Savvidis the Head of the Office of European and International Affairs of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth, Mr. Savvidis.

His Excellency Mr Prodromou visited the Greek School of St. Barnavas, where he was welcomed by His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, Mrs Ismini Hatzigianni, Head of Archdiocesan Schools and the School’s Headteacher, Mr. Polykarpou, together with students and teachers and attended the Feast of the Three Hierarchs prepared by the students of the afternoon school.

