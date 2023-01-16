On 19 January 2023, at Union Chapel, don’t miss what promises to be a very special concert by Yannis Kotsiras. The repertoire of this popular and acclaimed artist

includes some of the most loved songs by important contemporary Greek music composers such as Mikis Theodorakis, Manos Hatzidakis, Stavros Xarchakos, Mimis Plessas and others.

Additionally, his setlist wouldn’t be complete without Greek rebetika and folk songs by Markos Vamvakaris, Vassilis Tsitsanis, Christos Nikolopoulos and others.

Immersed in folk and rebetiko music, Kotsiras is widely accepted to be among the best ambassadors of the genres.

* More info and tickets at unionchapel.org.uk