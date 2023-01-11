4Fibre, one of the three internet providers who have teamed up with Haringey Council, have begun installing the main cables and equipment in communal areas of Twyford and Oatfield House in Seven Sisters. The system used by 4Fibre will offer access to multiple independent full fibre internet service providers – meaning the block will only need to be wired once.

Following the installation, which is expected to be completed next month, families within these blocks will have access to 1gigabit broadband connection at a reduced cost.

The use of fibre-optic cables rather than telephone cables will provide residents with ultrafast and ultra-reliable internet speeds. The super-fast and low-cost connectivity will also be rolled out to local businesses as well as various other local community hubs and council-owned community buildings across the borough.

The initiative which is part of a wider programme will be rolled out and completed within three years. Once complete, residents across the borough – including 21,000 social housing properties – will be offered various packages. This will be dependent on the broadband provider and will include options to add telephone and TV to complete the package.

Various digital inclusion training scheme opportunities will also arise for local residents – this includes, jobs, apprentices, work experience as well as training.

Cllr Adam Jogee, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Jobs and Community Cohesion said: “With the foundations now firmly in place for this new initiative, local people across Haringey will not only have access to a wider platform of information that will enhance their day to day lives but they will – now – also be given multiple opportunities to thrive; allowing them to create a better future for themselves, their families and our community.

“I know that our community is full of talent and brilliance and that’s why it is vital we invest in the borough’s digital infrastructure. By doing so, we will boost the local economy, create new jobs, and improve our infrastructure.

“I am delighted that networks across Haringey will be strengthened and that we will continue to ensure that our community is strong, connected, and resilient.”