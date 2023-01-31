A woman has been jailed for five years after being found guilty of sexual assault and actual bodily harm.

Chelsea O’Neill, 21 (23.02.01) of no fixed address, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 27 January.

Following a three-week trial, O’Neill was found guilty of:

– Sexual assault by penetration;

– Sexual assault by touching;

– Actual Bodily Harm.

The court heard that in the early hours of the morning on 13 October 2021, O’Neill visited the victim, who was known to her in Tottenham. O’Neill strangled her and sexually assaulted her.

The girl reported the incident to police the next day and officers launched an investigation.

O’Neill was arrested on 14 October 2021 on suspicion of assault by penetration and actual bodily harm.

She remained in custody until she was charged on 15 October 2021 with sexual assault by penetration.

Detective Sergeant Myles Bossman, who led the investigation, said: “O’Neill is a highly dangerous individual. She subjected a young female to significant violence without any remorse for her actions. The sentencing is welcomed as it displays a clear message that such acts will not be tolerated.

“This was a horrific ordeal for the girl, but she, with the support of her family, has shown immense strength and courage in coming forward and supporting a police investigation. I would like to thank the brave victim for her strength, I hope the conviction goes some way to providing closure after what must have been a horrific ordeal.

“The Met encourages anyone who is victim or witness to sexual assault, to contact police, there is zero tolerance for such serious offences.

“Should you wish to report a crime, you can do so by contacting police on 101, or 999 in an emergency – we have specially trained officers who will listen and investigate where needed. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report online.”