Detectives are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision in South Woodford.

Police were called at approximately 10:10hrs on Saturday, 7 January to reports of a car in collision with a building on High Road, E18.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:41hrs.

Next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

At this early stage it is believed no other vehicles were involved and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Chadwell Heath are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash cam/ mobile phone footage to contact them on 0208 597 4874 quoting CAD 2173/7 Jan.

Alternatively call 101 or tweet @MetCC referencing the same CAD 2173/7 Jan.