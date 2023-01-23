If you know an inspirational young person who has achieved great success this year, let them know how proud you are by nominating them for a Youth Award 🎉 🏆
Award categories include:
🌟 Young Volunteer
👏 Young Carer
🎨 Young Artist
🙌 Young Entrepreneur
⚽ Young Sports Person
🌳 Environmentalist of the Year
🎵 Musician of the Year
✨ Inspirational Young Person
Find out more about the awards or submit a nomination here: https://orlo.uk/qw0Ep
❗ Nominations close on 30 January
Welwyn Hatfield Youth Awards
