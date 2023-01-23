If you know an inspirational young person who has achieved great success this year, let them know how proud you are by nominating them for a Youth Award 🎉 🏆

Award categories include:

🌟 Young Volunteer

👏 Young Carer

🎨 Young Artist

🙌 Young Entrepreneur

⚽ Young Sports Person

🌳 Environmentalist of the Year

🎵 Musician of the Year

✨ Inspirational Young Person

Find out more about the awards or submit a nomination here: https://orlo.uk/qw0Ep

❗ Nominations close on 30 January