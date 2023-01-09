Could your community or voluntary organisation benefit from a Small Community Grant?
The grants are available to community and voluntary organisations from a range of sectors including music, dance, drama, sport, youth, health and many more, who are looking to make a positive impact on the community. Successful applicants can receive up to £2000 in funding! 🤩
Find out more about the grants and how to apply: https://orlo.uk/AfFAh
