Melia Toumazis

(from Kalavasos, Cyprus)



17/12/1938 – 24/12/2022



We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our



beloved Melia Toumazis (born Diomedous) who



passed away in her sleep on Christmas Eve, aged 84.



Melia moved to London in 1950 and she married Chris Toumazis from Komi Kebir in 1959.

The couple ran a successful restaurant business, most notably ‘La Primavera’ in Golders Green.



Melia leaves behind three children Sophia, Thomas and Tia, six grandchildren George, Stephanie, Chris, Gabriel, Christof, Electra, a great grandson, Jackson, brothers Takis and Louis and a sister-in-law, Elaine.



The funeral will take place on Friday 13th of January 2023 at the The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Cross and St. Michael, Golders Green, Golders Green Rd, NW11 8HL at 11am followed by the burial at Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Road, NW7 1NB. The wake will be at Regency House, 269 Regents Park Rd, N3 3JZ (free parking at St Philip the Apostle, Gravel Hill, N3 3RJ). Donations to



a non-profit, volunteer organisation ‘Hatzola’ who provide a free ambulance service for all in N. London.



Μέλια Τουμαζή



(από την Καλαβασό, Κύπρος)



Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Μέλιας Τουμαζή (γένους Διομήδους) που απεβίωσε στον ύπνο της την παραμονή των Χριστουγέννων σε ηλικία 84 ετών.



Η Μέλια μετακόμισε στο Λονδίνο το 1950 και παντρεύτηκε τον Κρις Τουμαζή από την Κώμη Κεπήρ το 1959.