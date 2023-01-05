† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Stella Yianni

(from Genagra /Kato Varosi, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, Stella Yianni, who died on the 18/12/2022 at the age of 87. She leaves behind her two children Koulla (Kay) and Andrew, 4 grandchildren: Stella, Nick, Melissa and Robert and 3 great grandchildren: Zachary, Xanthe and Theo, 1 brother, in laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 31st January 2023 at 12:00 at her beloved church of Saint Constantine and Helen, 69 Westow St, London SE19 3RW and the burial at Bandon Hill Cemetery, Plough Lane Wallington SM6 8JQ. The family kindly ask, instead of flowers, there will be a donation box for a charitable organisation.

For more information please ring Koulla: 07801 546118

“Those we love, live on

in our hearts forever”

OBITUARY

PARI-E01-S2-0105-028_2023

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Στέλλα Γιάννη

(από τα Γέναγρα / Κάτω Βαρώσι, Κύπρος)

3/10/1935 – 18/12/2022

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς, προγιαγιάς και αδερφής, Στέλλας Γιάννη, η οποία απεβίωσε στις 18/12/2022, σε ηλικία 87 ετών. Αφήνει τα δύο παιδιά της Κούλλα (Κέι) και Ανδρέα, 4 εγγόνια: τη Στέλλα, τον Νίκο,

τη Μελίσσα και τον Ρόμπερτ, 3 δισέγγονα: τον Ζαχαρία, την Ξανθή και τον Θεόδωρο, αδερφό, συμπεθέρους, ανίψια, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία της τελεστεί την Τρίτη 31 Ιανουαρίου 2023 στις 12:00μμ στην αγαπημένη της εκκλησία των Αγίων Κωνσταντίνου και Ελένης, 69 Westow St, Λονδίνο SE19 3RW και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Bandon Hill, Plough Lane, Wallington SM6 8JQ. Αντί λουλουδιών, η οικογένεια επιθυμεί όπως γίνονται εισφορές για φιλανθρωπικούς σκοπούς. Για πληροφορίες επικοινωνήστε με την Κούλλα: 07801 546118

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

