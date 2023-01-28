Sotiris Leontis Kalogirou

05.08.1952 – 19.01.2023

﻿(from Kythrea, Cyprus)

﻿It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our treasured Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle, Sotiris Leontis Kalogirou (Mc Donald’s Butchers). A man with a heart of gold, whose memory will truly live on with us eternally. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years Elenie, his four children: Leon, Tony, Barry and Lucy. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Andonis, Sotiris, Natasha, Nicholas, Amelia, Elenie, Elle, Spiros and Ria. He will also be dearly missed by his Sister Nora, his Brother Michael and all of his Nieces and Nephews. Sotiris came to London in September 1973 to study as an accountant and later worked in Hornsey as a Butcher with his uncle (Nicos Butchers) following the 1974 invasion. He later moved to Arnos Grove where he opened Mc Donald’s Butchers and then to Cockfosters where he opened Mc Donald’s and Sons Butchers.

Further details about the funeral to come.

﻿﻿Σωτήρης Λεοντή Καλογήρου

﻿(από Κυθρέα, Κύπρος)

﻿Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι την Πέμπτη 19 Ιανουαρίου έφυγε από τη ζωή ο λατρεμένος Σύζυγος, Πατέρας, Παππούς, Αδελφός, και Θείος, Σωτήρης Λεοντής Καλογήρου (Mc Donald’s Butchers). Ένας άνθρωπος με χρυσή καρδιά, του οποίου η μνήμη θα μείνει για πάντα μαζί μας. Αφήνει τη σύζυγο του επί 47 χρόνια Ελένη, τα τέσσερα του παιδιά Λιόν, Τόνι, Πάρη, και Λούσι. Με αγάπη θα τον θυμούνται τα εγγόνια του Αντώνης, Σωτήρης, Νατάσα, Νικόλας, Αμίλια, Ελένη, Έλλη, Σπύρος και Ρία. Θα λείψει επίσης στην αδελφή του Νόρα, στον αδελφό του Μιχάλη και σε όλα τα ανίψια. Ο Σωτήρης ήρθε στο Λονδίνο τον Σεπτέμβριο του 1973 όπου σπούδασε λογιστική. Ένεκα της τουρκικής εισβολής αναγκάστηκε να παραμείνει στο Λονδίνο όπου δούλεψε ως χασάπης στο Hornsey με τον θείο του (Nicos Butchers). Ύστερα μετακόμισε στο Arnos Grove όπου άνοιξε το Mc Donald’s Butchers και αργότερα στο Cockfosters όπου άνοιξε το Mc Donald’s and Sons Butchers.

Θα ακολουθήσουν περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες για την κηδεία σε μεταγενέστερο στάδιο.

