† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Sotiris (Angelo) Evangelos Photi

(from Akanthou, Cyprus)

17/11/1942 – 5/01/2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved, father, grandfather and brother Sotiris (Angelo) Evangelos Photi.

He leaves behind his daughters Eleni and Anna, his son Evangelos, his grandchildren Angelo, Marisia, Demitri and Nefeli, his brothers Photis and Christos and beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

His funeral will be held in Pervolia, Cyprus where he will be laid to rest with his dearly departed wife, Maroulla Photi, from Deftera

