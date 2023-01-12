† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Rita Theodorou

(from Syngrasi, Cyprus)

06/04/1948 – 27/12/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Rita Theodorou. Rita passed away on Tuesday 27 December, at the age of 74. She leaves behind her husband Stelio, her children Terry and Gaderina, as well as her grandchildren Joseph, Zac, Leo, Christian & Chloe. She also leaves behind her beloved sisters, nieces and nephews.

Rita was born on 6 April 1948 in Syngrasi, Cyprus. She was much loved by all her family and friends and will be greatly missed by everyone.

Funeral to be held on Friday 20 January at 10am at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrius, Edmonton, Logan Road, Edmonton N9 0LP. The burial will be held at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP. The wake will be held back at St Demetrious Church Hall. We are all honouring Rita’s wishes by not wearing black to the funeral and celebrating her life in colour.

As a special request, we are asking that, instead of floral tributes, donations could be made to The Royal Brompton Hospital Trust (for COPD Treatment/Therapy).

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ρίτα Θεοδώρου

(από την Σύγκραση Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας και γιαγιάς Ρίτας Θεοδώρου. Η Ρίτα απεβίωσε την Τρίτη 27 Δεκεμβρίου σε ηλικία 74 ετών. Aφήνει τον σύζυγό της Στέλιο, τα παιδιά της Τέρι και Κατερίνα, καθώς και τα εγγόνια της, Τζόζεφ, Ζακ, Λέο, Κρίστιαν και Χλόη. Αφήνει, επίσης, τις αγαπημένες της αδερφές και τα ανίψια της.

Η Ρίτα, είχε γεννήθηκε στις 6 Απριλίου του 1948 στο χωριό Σύγκραση της Κύπρου και αγαπήθηκε πολύ από όλους όσοι την γνώρισαν.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 20 Ιανουαρίου στις 10 π.μ. από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου, Edmonton, Logan Road, Edmonton N9 0LP και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton, Church Street, London N9 9HP. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα δεξιώσεων της εκκλησίας του Αγίου Δημητρίου.

Επιθυμία της Ρίτας, ήταν να μην φορέσουμε μαύρα ρούχα στην κηδεία της, αλλά πολύχρωμα, ώστε να τιμήσουμε και να γιορτάσουμε τη ζωή της. Επίσης, αντί λουλουδιών μπορείτε να κάνετε εισφορές στο The Royal Brompton Hospital Trust (forCOPD Treatment/Therapy).

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family