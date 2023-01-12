† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Pavlos Kanaris

22.07.1944 – 26.12.2022

from Ayia Marina (Chrysohous), Paphos

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our much-adored father, brother, grandfather and husband Pavlos Kanaris on 26th December 2022, at the age of 78. He fell asleep peacefully in his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Pavlos leaves behind his four children: Ariadne, Hector, Alexia and Andrea with daughter in law Maria and sons in law Michael, Yan and Michael. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Georgiana, Nicholas, Alexia, Alexander, Natalia, Stefan, Gabriella, Isabella, Nicholas and Raphael. Also his four siblings: Andreas, Takis, Maroulla and Koulla. He will join his beloved wife Yiola who sadly passed away four years ago.

The funeral will take place on Saturday 14th January 2023 at 10.00am at the Greek Cathedral of St. Mary’s, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green London N22 8LB, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery Brunswick Park Rd N11 1JJ. The wake will follow and take place at the hall of St. Barnabas Church Finsbury Road, N22 8PA. Flowers should be sent to Demetriou & English by Friday, 13th January or there will be a donation box for charity on the day of the funeral.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Παύλος Κανάρης

από την Αγία Μαρίνα (Χρυσοχούς) Πάφος

Είναι με μεγάλη θλίψη που ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας πατέρα, παππού και αδελφού, Παύλου Κανάρη, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 78 ετών. Εκοιμήθη ήσυχα στο σπίτι του, περιστοιχισμένος από την οικογένειά του, καθώς και αγαπημένα του πρόσωπα.

Αφήνει τα τέσσερα παιδιά του: Αριάδνη, Έκτορα, Αλεξία & Άντρια, τη νύμφη του Μαρία, τους γαμπρούδες του Μιχάλη, Yan & Μιχάλη, τα 10 εγγόνια του: Γεωργιάνα, Νικόλα, Αλεξία, Αλέξανδρο, Ναταλία, Στεφάν, Γαβριέλλα, Ισαβέλλα, Νικόλα και Ραφαήλ. Επίσης τα αδέλφια του Ανδρέα, Τάκη, Μαρούλλα και Κούλλα. Θα συναντηθεί ξανά με την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Γιόλα, η οποία απεβίωσε πριν από τέσσερα χρόνια.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί το Σάββατο 14 Ιανουαρίου 2023 στις 10πμ από τον Καθεδρικό Ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB και η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στην αίθουσα δεξιώσεων του Ιερού Ναού Αποστόλου Βαρνάβα, Finsbury Road, N22 8PA. Λουλουδία μπορούν να σταλθούν στο Demetriou & English μέχρι την Παρασκευή 13 Ιανουαρίου 2023, ενώ, όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να κάνουν εισφορές για φιλανθρωπικούς σκοπούς στη διάρκεια της κηδείας.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

