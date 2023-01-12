† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Panayiota Michaelides

(from Ayios Loucas, Famagusta, Cyprus)

13/8/1945 – 16/12/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Mum, Yiayia, and Sister, Panayiota Michaelides on Friday, 16 December 2022.

Panayiota was born in Ayios Loucas, Famagusta, on the 13th August 1945. Panayiota came to England in 1961 where she lived in London with her family. She was known for her love for life, and celebrating with her family. Her happiest years were spent in the company of her daughters Luisa and Zoe, her grandchildren, her Mum and Siblings. She was very loved and will be dearly missed by everyone.

The burial will take place on Thursday, 19th January 2023, at 12.30pm, at St. John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Road, Harringay, N8 0LY, followed by the burial at 2pm, New Southgate Cemetery and Crematorium. Flowers are welcomed by the Family and can be sent direct to the funeral directors by 10am on 19 January 2023: W Nodes Funeral Directors, 15 Bounds Green Road, Wood Green, London N22 8HE.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Παναγιώτα Μιχαηλίδη

(από τον Άγιο Λουκά Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας, μητέρας, γιαγιάς και αδελφής, Παναγιώτας Μιχαηλίδη, την Παρασκευή 16 Δεκεμβρίου 2022.

Η Παναγιώτα γεννήθηκε στον Άγιο Λουκά Αμμοχώστου στις 13 Αυγούστου του 1945 και το 1961 ήρθε στην Αγγλία, όπου έζησε στο Λονδίνο με την οικογένειά της. Ήταν γνωστή για την αγάπη της για τη ζωή και την αφοσίωση προς την οικογένειά της. Τα πιο ευτυχισμένα της χρόνια τα πέρασε παρέα με τις θυγατέρες της Λουίζα και Ζωή, τα εγγόνια της, τη μητέρα της και τα αδέρφια της. Ήταν πολύ αγαπητή και θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Πέμπτη 19 Ιανουαρίου 2023, στις 12.30μμ, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, Harringay, N8 0LY και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate. Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλθούν απευθείας στους W Nodes Funeral Directors, 15 Bounds Green Road, Wood Green, London N22 8HE, έως τις 10πμ της 19ης Ιανουαρίου 2023.



Parikiaki extends their condolences to he family