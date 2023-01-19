Nico Antoniou

(from Lapithos, Kerynia – Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather Nico Antoniou, on 27th of December 2022, at the age of 85.

Nico immigrated to England in 1960. He worked hard in the clothing industry selling sewing machines, then for FORD car manufacturer and finally as a mini cab driver.

He leaves behind his wife Helen, his children: Androulla, Mario, Helen, Anthony, Anna & Maria, his 5 sons-in-law, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will take place on 25th of January 2023 at The Greek Orthodox Church of St. Lazarus and St. Andrew the Apostle, Rutland Road, Forest Gate, London E7 8PH followed by the burial at the City of London Cemetery, Aldersbrook Road, London E12 5DQ. The wake will be held at the church.

For further information, call: 07950184016