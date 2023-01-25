Irene (Loiza) Panteli

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Irene (Loiza) Panteli on Saturday, 7th January 2023 at the age of 90. She was much loved and will be deeply missed.

Loiza leaves behind her beloved husband, Demetri, loving sons Andros and Lakis, daughters-in-law Margarita and Karen, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held on 2nd February 2023 at 1:00pm at the Twelve Apostles Church, Kentish Road, Brookmans Park and the burial will be at 2:30pm at New Southgate Cemetery. Wake details will be announced at the church.

Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully accepted at the church for a memorial in the new extension.

Ειρήνη (Λοϊζα) Παντελή

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Ειρήνης (Λοϊζα) Παντελή το Σάββατο 7 Ιανουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 90 ετών. Την αγαπάμε και θα μας λείψει πολύ.

Η Λοϊζα αφήνει τον σύζυγο της, Δημήτρη, τους γιους της Άντρο και Λάκη, νύφες Μαργαρίτα και Κάρεν, έξι εγγόνια και επτά δισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί στις 2 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 στις 1 μ.μ. από την Ελληνορθόδοξη Εκκλησία Δώδεκα Αποστόλων, Kentish Road, Brookmans Park και η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, στις 2:30 μ.μ. Περισσότερες πληροφορίες για την παρηγοριά θα ανακοινωθούν στην εκκλησία.

Αντί για λουλούδια, δωρεές θα γίνονται αποδεκτές στην εκκλησία για τη νέα της επέκταση.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

