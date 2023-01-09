Georgia Kyriacou

(From Ineia Village, Paphos, Cyprus)

10/05/1940 – 23/12/2022

﻿We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Georgia Kyriacou passed away surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 82.

She leaves behind her husband George, children Agathi, Kyriacos, Katerina and Roulla, son-in-laws Panikos, George, Andreas and daughter-in-law Koulla, grand-children Andrea and husband Chris, Christopher, Gina, Leah, Georgio, Yianni, Nicholas, Zach, Giorgio, Zoe and great-grandchildren Luke and Christian.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 17th January 2023 at 1pm at St Mary’s Church, Wood Green, London N22 8LB. The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. After the burial, the wake will be held at the Ariana Banqueting Hall, Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1NP.

Should you wish to make a donation, in place of flowers, a charity box will also be available.

May her memory be eternal. Rest in Peace.

An Angel

An angel lived among us,

A gift from God above.

She showered us with kindness,

And shared with us her love.

She cherished every moment,

With the man who was her life;

Walking hand in hand together,

Facing life with all its strife.

She loved her children and grand-children dearly,

Each one a different way,

Nestled close within her heart,

Though now, she’s far away.

She’s gone to live in heaven,

But she’s here with us today,

Smiling down on every one of us,

And telling us she’s O.K.

﻿Γεωργία Κυριάκου

(από την Ίνεια της Πάφου, Κύπρος)

﻿Είναι με μεγάλη θλίψη που ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς, η οποία απεβίωσε περιστοιχισμένη από την οικογένειά της, στις 23 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 82 ετών.

Αφήνει τον σύζυγο της Γιώργο, τα παιδιά της Αγάθη, Κυριάκο, Κατερίνα και Ρούλλα, τους γαμπρούδες της Πανίκο, Γιώργο & Ανδρέα, τη νύμφη της Κούλλα, τα εγγόνια της: Άντρια με τον σύζυγο της Chris, Χριστόφορο, Τζίνα, Λία, Γιώργο, Γιάννη, Νικόλα, Ζαχαρία, Τζιόρτζιο & Ζωή, τα δισέγγονα της Λουκά και Christian, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 17 Ιανουαρίου 2023 στη 1μμ από τον Καθεδρικό Ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB και η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1NP.

Αντί λουλουδιών, όσοι επιθυμούν θα έχουν τη δυνατότητα να κάνουν εισφορές στη διάρκεια της κηδείας για φιλανθρωπικές οργανώσεις εις μνήμη της.

Αιωνία της η μνήμη κι’ ας είναι ελαφρύ το χώμα που θα τη σκεπάσει.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

