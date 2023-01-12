† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Georgia Chatalos

(from Strovolos, Nicosia)

27/2/1943 – 19/12/2022

Passed away on Monday 19th December 2022, aged 79.

Georgia was a much loved, beautiful, and generous woman, a kind and loving mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, and friend. She was a devoted wife to her beloved Andreas, who passed in 2010. She leaves behind her sons, Peter and Philip, and granddaughters Sophia and Lola.

She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. Her warm and gentle spirit will remain in our hearts forever.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 19th January 2023 at 10.30am at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green, 22 Trinity Road, N22 8LB. The burial will take place at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1NJ.

After the cemetery you are invited to join us in the Lounge of the Parish Centre, situated at the rear of St. John’s English Church, Friern Barnet Road, N11 3EQ, close to the cemetery.

Voluntary donations instead of flowers may be given on the day of the funeral for the charity Cancer Research UK.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Γεωργία Τσιάταλου

(από τον Στρόβολο, Λευκωσία)

Απεβίωσε τη Δευτέρα 19 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 79 ετών, η Γεωργία Τσιάταλου, μια πολύ αγαπητή, όμορφη και γενναιόδωρη γυναίκα, ευγενική και στοργική μητέρα, γιαγιά, αδερφή, θεία και φίλη. Ήταν αφοσιωμένη σύζυγος του αγαπημένου της Ανδρέα, ο οποίος έφυγε από τη ζωή το 2010. Αφήνει τους γιους της Πέτρο και Φίλιππο, και τις εγγονές της Σοφία και Λώλα.

Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλη την οικογένεια και τους φίλους της. Η μνήμη της θα παραμείνει άσβεστη στις καρδιές μας. Θα θυμόμαστε πάντα το ευγενικό χαμόγελό της, καθώς και τον αδαμάντινο χαρακτήρα της.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 19 Ιανουαρίου 2023, στις 10.30πμ από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, 22 Trinity Road, N22 8LB, και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1NJ.

Μετά το κοιμητήριο, σας προσκαλούμε να έρθετε μαζί μας στην αίθουσα δεξιώσεων του St. John’s English Church, Friern Barnet Road, N11 3EQ, κοντά στο κοιμητήριο.

Αντί για λουλούδια μπορείτε να κάνετε εισφορές στη διάρκεια της κηδείας για τη φιλανθρωπική οργάνωση Cancer Research UK.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

