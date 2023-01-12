† Death announcement – funeral

George Vasiliou

(from Kyrenia, Cyprus)

15/11/1936 – 15/12/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of George Vasiliou. He died peacefully after a short stay in hospital.

He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves behind his son Dino and daughter-in-law Lilly, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his nieces, Koulla, Maria, Helen, and nephew George.

He will be dearly missed by the whole family and his friends.

His funeral will take place on Monday 16th January 2023, 10am, St. Mary’s Church, 21 Trinity Road, London N22 8LB and the burial at 12 noon, New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

Let his memory be eternal.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family