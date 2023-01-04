†DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – EXPRESSION OF GRATITUDE

George Mishi

(from Avgorou, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother and uncle George Mishi who passed away on the 1st December 2022 at the age of 87.

George was born in 1934 in the village of Avgorou in the district of Ammochostos, Cyprus and came to London in 1954. He leaves behind his wife Kika, daughter Stella, two sons Anthony and Fr Barnabas, son-in-law Andros, daughter-in-law Katerina, six grandchildren, siblings Panayiota and Stavroulla and many relatives and close friends. The funeral was held on Saturday 3rd December, at the Church of St. Mary Trachia in the village of Achna. The burial took place at the community cemetery of Dasaki Achnas in accordance with the deceased’s wishes and was followed by the wake. Donations were given in support of the needy of the village. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to all those who supported us during this trying time as well as to those who made an offering in memory of our beloved George.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΕΥΧΑΡΙΣΤΙΕΣ

Γεώργιος Μίσιη

(από την Αυγόρου, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, πεθερού, παππού, αδελφού και θείου Γεωργίου Μίσιη ο οποίος απεβίωσε την 1η Δεκεμβρίου 2022 στην Κύπρο σε ηλικία 87 ετών. Αφήνει την σύζυγο του Κίκα, τα παιδιά του Στέλλα, τον Αντώνη και τον π. Βαρνάβα, τον γαμπρό του Άντρο, τη νύφη του Κατερίνα, έξι εγγόνια, τις αδελφές του Παναγιώτα και Σταυρούλλα, συγγενείς και φίλους. Ο Γεώργιος γεννήθηκε στο Αυγόρου της επαρχίας Αμμοχώστου το 1934 και μετοίκησε στο Λονδίνο το 1954.

Η κηδεία του τελέστηκε το Σάββατο 3 Δεκεμβρίου, από την εκκλησία της Παναγίας Τραχιάς στην Άχνα. Η ταφή έγινε, σύμφωνα με τις τελευταίες επιθυμίες του εκλιπόντος, στο κοινοτικό κοιμητήριο στο Δασάκι της Άχνας, όπου και δόθηκε και παρηγοριά. Αντί στεφάνων έγιναν εισφορές για άπορες οικογένειες της κοινότητας. Θα θέλαμε να εκφράσουμε τις θερμές μας ευχαριστίες σε όσους μας συμπαραστάθηκαν κατά το πένθος μας και σε όσους εισφέραν εις μνήμη του αείμνηστου μας Γεωργίου.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family