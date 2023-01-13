† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

George Achillea

(from Vokolida, Cyprus)

28/12/1937 – 24/12/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather George Achillea passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 85.

George leaves behind his wife Maroulla from Tripimeni, Cyprus to whom he was married for 62 years, 3 children, 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Fiercely independent right up to the last day, George liked to recite stories of London through the ages since he came over in 1956.

We will miss him greatly but wish him a peaceful rest.

The funeral will take place on the 23 January 2023, 12.30pm at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God in Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB and the burial 2 pm at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1EZ. Instead of floral donations please feel free to make a donation to the Children’s Home and Institutions in George’s memory, like he did every Christmas.



† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Γιώργος Αχιλλέως

(από τη Βοκολίδα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου Γιώργου Αχιλλέως, ο οποίος έφυγε από τη ζωή την παραμονή των Χριστουγέννων, σε ηλικία 85 ετών.

Ο Γιώργος αφήνει τη σύζυγο του Μαρούλλα (από την Τρυπημένη Αμμοχώστου) με την οποία ήταν παντρεμένος για 62 χρόνια, 3 παιδιά, 2 εγγόνια και 1 δισέγγονο.

Μέχρι την τελευταία μέρα της ζωής του ήταν αυτοσυντήρητος και του άρεσε να μας διηγείται ιστορίες από τα παλιά χρόνια, γεμάτες μηνύματα και μαθήματα ζωής, περιγράφοντας με γλαφυρότητα το Λονδίνο της δεκαετίας του ‘50, καθώς είχε μεταναστευσεί εδώ το 1956. Θα μας λείψει πολύ.

Καλή ανάπαυση…

Η κηδεία του θα γίνει στις 23 Ιανουαρίου 2023, στις 12.30μμ από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου στο Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB και η ταφή στις 2μμ στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1EZ. Αντί λουλουδιών, μπορείτε να κάνετε εισφορές εις μνήμη του στο Children’s Home and Institutions, όπως έκανε ο ίδιος κάθε Χριστούγεννα.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

