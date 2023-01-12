DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Eleni Constantinou

(from Larnaca, Cyprus)

24/9/1945 – 16/12/2022

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our much-adored mother and yiayia, Eleni Constantinou on 16th December 2022, at the age of 77. She was born in Larnaca, Cyprus and lived in Welling, Kent.

She leaves behind her children: Andri, Costa and Chris. Also her grandchildren Elina, Raphael and Rianna, and her great-grandchildren Athena, Alessia and Jacques.

The funeral will take place on Monday 16th January, at 11am, at the Greek Orthodox Church of Christ the Saviour, Upper Wickham Lane, Welling, DA16 3AP followed by the burial at the Hillview Cemetery at 12:30pm 168 Wickham Street, Welling, DA163NW.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

