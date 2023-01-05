Christina (Dina) Haji-Sotiris

24/10/1942 -19/12/2022

From Yialousa, Cyprus

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Christina Haji-Sotiris, who passed away peacefully on the 19th of

December 2022 at the age of 80. She leaves behind her four children Zac, Maroulla, Pezi and Georgia, her son in laws Frixos and Demetri, her daughter in law Maria and her grandchildren Andrea, Christina, Raymond, Valentina, and George.

Our Mother came to the UK at the age of 16 and pursued her career as a passionate dress designer/seamstress. She devoted her time to her grandchildren

and was a keen gardener.

The funeral will be held on Friday the 13th of January 2023 at 12:30pm

at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Trinity Road, Wood Green, (N22 8LB)

followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery (Brunswick Park Road N11 1EZ)

at 2pm. The wake will also take place at the cemetery. If anyone wishes to send flowers, they can be delivered to Demetriou and English (131-133 Myddleton Road, Bowes Park, N22 8NG) by 9am on Friday the 13th of January. There will also be a donation box and all donations will go towards St Barnabas Greek School.

Χριστίνα (Ντίνα) Χατζησωτήρης

(από τη Γιαλούσα, Κύπρος)

Είναι με μεγάλη θλίψη που ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας

μητέρας και γιαγιάς Χριστίνας Χατζησωτηρίου, η οποία απεβίωσε στις 19 Δεκεμβρίου, σε ηλικία 80 ετών. Αφήνει τα τέσσερα παιδιά της Ζαχαρία, Μαρούλλα, Pezi και

Γεωργία, τους γαμπρούδες της Φρίξο και Δημήτρη, τη νύφη της Μαρία και

τα εγγόνια της Ανδρέα, Χριστίνα, Ρέιμοντ, Βαλεντίνα και Γιώργο.

Η μητέρα μας είχε έρθει στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο σε ηλικία 16 ετών, όπου

διακρίθηκε ως σχεδιάστρια φορεμάτων / μοδίστρα. Ως γιαγιά, ήταν πλήρως

αφοσιωμένη στα εγγόνια της, ενώ φρόντιζε με αγάπη τον πανέμορφο κήπο της.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 13 Ιανουαρίου 2023 στις 12:30μμ από τον Καθεδρικό Ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB. Θα ακολουθήσουν η ταφή και η παρηγορία στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate,

Brunswick Park Road N11 1EZ, στις 2μμ. Όσοι επιθυμούν, μπορούν να στείλουν

λουλούδια μπορούν στο γραφείο τελετών Demetriou and English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, Bowes Park, N22 8NG μέχρι τις 9πμ της Παρασκευής 13 Ιανουαρίου. Επίσης,