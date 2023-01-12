† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Aryiroulla Demetris

(from Choirokoitia of Larnaca district, Cyprus)

15.01.1937 – 03.01.2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, Aryiroulla Demetris aged 85. She passed away at the North London Hospice. We would like to thank them all for their amazing care and the dignity they showed her.

Aryiroulla leaves behind her beloved 5 sons: Christopher, George, Jimmy, Andy and Paul, 5 daughters-in-law: Sotera, Evanthia, Angie, Jackie & Zhana. Also, grandchildren: Mike, Barbara, Maria, Michael, John, Marina, Kristina, Raphaella & little Mikey. Also, 8 great-grandchildren: Isabella, Leo, Antonio, Florence, Roberto, Maysa, Layen & Athena. Her husband Michael passed away in 2014.

Aryiroulla fought her illness with amazing strength, never complained, always saying she was strong and ok and even saw the New Year in with family around her. She is truly missed but she was left a wonderful lasting legacy that will continue for many many years.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 25th January 2023 at 12pm at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. After the burial, the wake will be held at the Ariana Banqueting Hall, Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1NP.



† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Αργυρούλλα Δημήτρη

(από την Χοιροκοιτία της επαρχίας Λάρνακας, Κύπρος)

Είναι με μεγάλη θλίψη που ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς, η οποία απεβίωσε στο North London Hospice στις 3 Ιανουαρίου 2023, λίγες μόνο μέρες πριν τα 86α γενέθλιά της.

Αφήνει τους πέντε γιους της Χριστόφορο, Γιώργο, Τζίμι, Άντι & Παύλο, 5 νύμφες: Σωτήρα, Ευανθία, Άντζι, Τζάκι, & Zhana. Επίσης, τα εγγόνια της Μιχάλη, Βαρβάρα, Μαρία, Μιχάλη, Γιάννη, Μαρίνα, Χριστίνα, Ραφαέλλα & τον μικρό Mikey. Επίσης, τα 8 δισέγγονά της: Ισαβέλλα, Λεωνίδα, Αντώνη, Φλωρεντία, Ρομπέρτο, Maysa, Layen & Αθηνά. Ο σύζυγος της Μιχάλης, απεβίωσε το 2014.

Η Αργυρούλλα είχε παλέψει με την ασθένειά της, επιδεικνύοντας απίστευτο σθένος. Δεν είχε παραπονεθεί ποτέ, λέγοντας πάντοτε ότι είναι καλά. Αξιώθηκε να ζήσει την έλευση του νέου χρόνου περιστοιχισμένη από την οικογένειά της. Μας λείπει πολύ, αλλά θα ζει για πάντα στις καρδιές μας μέσα από την παρακαταθήκη που άφησε στην οικογένειά μας.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη 25 Ιανουαρίου 2023 στις 12 το μεσημέρι από τον Καθεδρικό Ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB και η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στην αίθουσα δεξιώσεων Ariana Banqueting Hall, Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1NP.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

