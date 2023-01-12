† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Artemisia Stylianou

﻿(from Kaimakli, Lefkosia)

﻿23/03/1932 – 26/12/2022

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Artemisia Stylianou, who passed away on the 26th December 2022, at the age of 90. She leaves behind 6 children, but sadly one passed away in 1983, 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed.

Funeral will take place on Thursday 26th of January, 12 noon, at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Edmonton, Town Road / Logan Road, London N9 0LP and the burial at Edmonton cemetery, about 1:30pm.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family



