Antigoni Mavroudis

(from Koma Tou Yialou, Cyprus)

14.04.1944-13.01.2023

We are deeply saddened to announce that Antigoni Mavroudis has passed away on Friday 13th of January 2023 at the age of 78. Antigoni joins her beloved husband Demetraki ‘Jimmy’ Mavroudis (Leonarisso). She leaves behind her children Andriana Pèpès and husband Andrew, Georgina Christodoulou and husband F. Alexandros, Gregory and wife Hasret, her grandchildren Antigoni, Stavros, Stephania, Eryn and Elly and a vast loving family of sisters, nieces and nephews. She will be truly missed in the only way that such a

beautiful soul can be missed. She touched many lives with her love, laughter and generosity.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 8th February at 10.45 a.m. at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nectarios, Battersea, 19 Wycliffe Rd, London SW11 5QR. The burial will follow at Streatham Vale cemetery, Rowan Rd, London, SW16 5JG at 1.00 p.m.

We would ask that rather than flowers, a donation could be made for St. Christopher’s Hospice or St. Nectarios Church.

The fundraiser for St. Christopher’s Hospice: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/greg-mavroudis1?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=greg-mavroudis1&utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_term=d21eb58c656a49d9a168c1138caef511

The fundraiser for St. Nectarios Church: https://app.investmycommunity.com/campaigns/stnectariosBattersea?fbclid=IwAR3eLOm1RqwdTXDCSIO*iXUVhQqShJ3jxlwPJ8CCcKC-6TI_9LOISMFs0yA

Αντιγόνη Μαυρούδη

(από την Κώμα του Γιαλού, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι η Αντιγόνη Μαυρούδη απεβίωσε την Παρασκευή 13 Ιανουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 78 ετών. Η Αντιγόνη θα συναντήσει τον πολυαγαπημένο της σύζυγο Δημητράκη ‘Τζίμι’ Μαυρούδη (Λεονάρισσο). Αφήνει τα παιδιά της Αντριάνα Πέπές και τον σύζυγο της Ανδρέας, Γεωργία Χριστοδούλου και τον σύζυγο της Αλέξανδρο, Γρηγόρης και τη σύζυγο του Χάσρετ και τα εγγόνια Αντιγόνη, Σταύρος, Στεφανία, Έρην και Έλλη και μια μεγάλη οικογένεια αδελφών και ανιψιών.

Θα μας λείψει όπως μπορεί να λείψει μια τόσο όμορφη ψυχή. Άγγιξε πολλούς με την αγάπη, το γέλιο και τη γενναιοδωρία της.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη 8 Φεβρουαρίου στις 10.45 π.μ. από την Ελληνορθόδοξη εκκλησία Αγίου Νεκταρίου, Battersea, 19 Wycliffe Rd, London SW11 5QR. Η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στο κοιμητήριο Streatham Vale, Rowan Rd, London, SW16 5JG στις 1 μ.μ.

Παρακαλούμε αντί για λουλούδια, να κάνετε εισφορές για το κέντρο περίθαλψης St. Christopher’s ή την εκκλησία του Αγίου Νεκταρίου.

Η ιστοσελίδα εισφορών για το κέντρο περίθαλψης St. Christopher’s: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/greg-mavroudis1?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=greg-mavroudis1&utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_term=d21eb58c656a49d9a168c1138caef511

Η ιστοσελίδα εισφορών για την εκκλησία του Αγίου Νεκταρίου: https://app.investmycommunity.com/campaigns/stnectariosBattersea?fbclid=IwAR3eLOm1RqwdTXDCSIO*iXUVhQqShJ3jxlwPJ8CCcKC-6TI_9LOISMFs0yA

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family



