† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andriani (Androulla) Mendik

(from Ahna, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Andriani (Androulla) Mendik, who passed away on 31st December 2022 at the age of 87.

She was born in Ahna and came to London when she was 13 years old. She married Izzet Mendik and they had a daughter Suzanne. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be sorely missed by everyone.

Androulla leaves behind her daughter Suzanne, grandchildren Michelle and Andrew, brother Adam and many nephews and nieces

Her funeral will take place on Tuesday 17th January 2023, at 12.00 at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Town Road, London N9 0LP, followed by the burial at Chingford Mount Cemetery. 121 Old Church Road. London E4 6ST. The wake will take place at the cemetery. Floral tributes are welcome. There will also be a donation box in aid of Cancer Research.

For further information please telephone 020 8527 1359

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Αντριανή (Αντρούλλα) Μεντίκ

(από την Άχνα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς, αδελφής και θείας, Αντριανής (Αντρούλλα) Μεντίκ, που απεβίωσε το Σάββατο 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2022 σε ηλικία 87 ετών

Γεννήθηκε στο χωριό Άχνα και ήλθε στο Λονδίνο όταν ήταν 13 χρονών. Παντρεύτηκε τον Ιζέτ Μεντίκ και απέκτησαν μια κόρη, τη Σουζάν. Ήταν υπέροχη μητέρα και γιαγιά

Η Αντρούλλα αφήνει την κόρη της Σουζάν, τα εγγόνια της Michelle και Andrew, τον αδελφό της Αδάμο και πολλούς άλλους συγγενείς

Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 17 Ιανουαρίου 2023, στις 12 το μεσημέρι, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου, Town Road, London N9 0LP και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Chingford Mount, 121 Old Church Road, London E4 6ST. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο. Λουλούδια ευπρόσδεκτα, ενώ, θα υπάρχει και κουτί εισφορών με όλα τα έσοδα να πηγαίνουν στο Cancer Research.

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες, μπορείτε να επικοινωνήσετε με την Σουζάν: 0208 527 1359

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family