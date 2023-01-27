Andreas Constantinou

(from Ayios Georgios Soleas, Cyprus)

25.12.1935 – 9.01.2023

﻿We are deeply saddened to announce that Andreas Constantinou passed away on Friday 9 January 2023 at the age of 88. Andreas leaves behind his wife of 60 years Maroulla, who he married in September 1962. He also leaves behind his son George Costa who is married to Egli with three children – Andreas, Elena and Anthony – and his daughter Eve Kyriacou who is married to Panayiotis with two children, – Andreas and Christos. Andreas Constantinou was born in Ayios Georgios Soleas on the 25th of December 1935 but grew up in Athienou in the west of Cyprus.

He left Cyprus in 1964 and arrived in England to find a better life for his young family. He settled in north London and found work as a carpenter and a few years later partnered with his wife to start a small business in the garment trade. They set up a home in Winchmore Hill until he moved with his wife to Brookmans Park to be closer to his children and grandchildren. His funeral will be held on Saturday 28 January at 10am at the Twelve Apostles Church, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 6NG. The burial will take place at 12pm at Welwyn Hatfield Lawn Cemetery, Hatfield AL10 8HS and the wake at 1pm at Brookmans Bar and Restaurant, Bradmore Green, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 7QW.

Αντρέας Κωνσταντίνου

(από τον Άγιο Γεώργιο Σολέας, Κύπρος)

﻿﻿Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι ο Αντρέας Κωνσταντίνου απεβίωσε την Παρασκευή 9 Ιανουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 88 ετών. Ο Αντρέας αφήνει τη σύζυγο του επί 60 χρόνια, Μαρούλλα την οποία παντρεύτηκε τον Σεπτέμβριο του 1962. Αφήνει επίσης τον γιο του Γιώργο Κώστα ο οποίος είναι παντρεμένος με την Αίγλη και έχουν τρία παιδιά – Αντρέα, Έλενα και Αντώνη- και την κόρη του Ήβη Κυριάκου η οποία είναι παντρεμένη με τον Παναγιώτη και έχουν δύο παιδιά – Αντρέα και Χρήστο.

Ο Αντρέας Κωνσταντίνου γεννήθηκε στις 25 Δεκεμβρίου 1935 στον Άγιο Γεώργιο Σολέας αλλά μεγάλωσε στην Αθηένου, στα δυτικά της Κύπρου.

Έφυγε από την Κύπρο το 1964 και μετακόμισε στην Αγγλία για μια καλύτερη ζωή για την οικογένεια του. Εγκαταστάθηκε στο βόρειο Λονδίνο όπου βρήκε δουλειά ως μαραγκός και μερικά χρόνια αργότερα συνεργάστηκε με τη σύζυγο του για να ξεκινήσουν την δική τους

επιχείρηση ενδυμασίας. Έχτισαν σπίτι στο Winchmore Hill και αργότερα μετακόμισαν στο Brookmans Park για να βρίσκονται πιο κοντά στα παιδιά και τα εγγόνια τους.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί το Σάββατο 28 Ιανουαρίου στις 10πμ από τον Ιερό Ναό 12 Αποστόλων, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 6NG. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 12μμ στο κοιμητήριο Welwyn Hatfield Lawn, Hatfield AL10 8HS και η παρηγοριά στις 1μμ στο Brookmans Bar and Restaurant, Bradmore Green, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 7QW.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

