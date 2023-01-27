Anastasia Protopapa

02.05.1926 – 06.01.2023

(from Lefkoniko, Cyprus)

We sadly announce that our beautiful, kind and gentle mother Anastasia Protopapa passed away on the 6th January 2023 at the age of 96 and is now in Heaven with her beloved Photios (forever in our hearts). She leaves behind her sons Petros and Georgios as well as several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 7th February at 10.30am at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, corner of Logan Rd & Town Rd, Edmonton, London N9 0LP and the burial will be at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ at 12.30 p.m. The wake will be held back at the church and everyone is welcome. There will be a donation collection for Dementia UK at the Church, in

preference to flowers, for those who wish to donate.

For any enquiries, please contact Petros at: 07341 391411

Αναστασία Πρωτοπαπά

(από το Λευκόνοικο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε ότι η όμορφη, ευγενική και γλυκιά μας μητέρα Αναστασία Πρωτοπαπά έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 6 Ιανουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 96 ετών και βρίσκεται στον Παράδεισο με τον αγαπημένο της Φώτιο (για πάντα στις καρδιές μας).

Καταλείπει τους γιους της Πέτρο και Γεώργιο και πολλά ανίψια και

ανιψιές. Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 7 Φεβρουαρίου στις 10.30 π.μ. από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου, corner of Logan Rd & Town Rd, Edmonton, London N9 0LP και η ταφή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ στις 12.30 μ.μ. Η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στην εκκλησία και όλοι είναι

ευπρόσδεκτοι.

Αντί για λουλούδια, μπορούν να γίνουν εισφορές για το Dementia UK στην εκκλησία, για όσους επιθυμούν να συνεισφέρουν.

Για οποιεσδήποτε πληροφορίες επικοινωνήστε με τον Πέτρο στο: 07341 391411

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family