﻿† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

﻿Iakovos (Yiakoumis) Demetriou

﻿(from Yerani of Famagusta district, Cyprus)

﻿﻿It is with broken hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, Iakovos Demetriou who died on the 1st of January 2023, at the age of 95. He leaves behind his 8 children; George,

Demetris, Michael, Demetra, Panayiota, Anastasia, Victoria & Despina, his sister Paraskevou, 22 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, many relatives and friends.

Iakovos lived through the horror of the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, where he was captured as a prisoner by the invading forces and initially declared missing. Luckily for his release, United Nations men mediated. After the war ended, he came to London where he settled with his wife Andriani and worked hard to raise their large family.

Funeral to be held on Wednesday 1st of February 2023 at 10:30am at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrius, Edmonton, Logan Road, London N9 0LP. The burial will be held at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP. The wake will be held at the Cypriot Community Centre, Earlham Grove, Wood Green, London N22 5HJ.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ

﻿﻿Ιάκωβος (Γιακουμής) Δημητρίου

﻿(από το Γεράνι Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

﻿﻿14/3/1928 – 1/1/2023

﻿﻿﻿Είναι με θλίψη που ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, αδελφού και παππού Ιάκωβου Δημητρίου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε την 1η Ιανουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 95 ετών. Αφήνει τα 8 παιδιά του: Γιώργο, Δημήτρη, Μιχάλη, Δήμητρα, Παναγιώτα, Αναστασία, Βικτώρια και Δέσποινα, 22 εγγόνια, 21 δισέγγονα, την αδελφή του Παρασκευού, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Ο Ιάκωβος, έζησε τη φρίκη της τουρκικής εισβολής στην Κύπρο, όπου είχε δηλωθεί αρχικά ως αγνοούμενος στη διάρκεια του πολέμου του 1974. Είχε συλληφθεί ως αιχμάλωτος από τις κατοχικές δυνάμεις. Για την απελευθέρωσή του, μεσολάβησαν άνδρες των Ηνωμένων Εθνών. Μετά το τέλος του πολέμου, ήρθε στο Λονδίνο όπου εργάστηκε σκληρά για να θρέψει την πολυμελή οικογένεια που είχε δημιουργήσει με τη σύζυγο του Ανδριανή.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη 1η Φεβρουαρίου 2023, στις 10:30πμ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου Edmonton, Town Road / Logan Road, London N9 0LP και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton, Church Street, Greater London, N9 9HP England, στις 12 το μεσημέρι. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο Κυπριακό Κοινοτικό Κέντρο,

Earlham Grove, Wood Green, London N22 5HJ.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

