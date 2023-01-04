† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

﻿Chrystalla Neophytou

﻿26/07/1940 – 22/12/2022

﻿(from Larnaca, Cyprus)

﻿It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our

beloved Mother and Yiayia, Chrystalla Neophytou. She peacefully passed on the 22nd of December 2022 at the age of 82. She leaves behind

two children: Neo and Anna, her son-in-law Stavros, and her three

grandchildren: Mikaela, Chloe, and Christopher.

The funeral will take place on Monday 9th January 2023, at 11am. It will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Katherines; Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL. The burial will take place at New

Southgate Cemetery; Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1EZ at 12:30pm, followed by the wake, at The Woodman and Olive; 20 West End Rd, Wormley, Broxburn, EN10 7QN. Instead of flowers, there will be a donation box for Cancer Research UK if you would like to donate.

﻿† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

﻿Χρυστάλλα Νεοφύτου

﻿(από τη Λάρνακα, Κύπρος)

﻿Με βαθύτατη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας

μητέρας και γιαγιάς, Χρυστάλλας Νεοφύτου, η οποία απεβίωσε

στις 22 Δεκεμβρίου 2022 σε ηλικία 82 ετών. Αφήνει τα δύο της παιδιά Neo και Άννα, τον γαμπρό της Σταύρο, και τα τρία εγγόνια της

Μιχαέλα, Χλόη και Χριστόφορο.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί τη Δευτέρα 9 Ιανουαρίου 2023, στις 11πμ

από τον Ελληνικό Ορθόδοξο Ναό Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, Λονδίνο N20 0NL. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του

New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, Λονδίνο N11 1EZ στις 12:30μμ.

Η παρηγοριά, θα δοθεί στο The Woodman and Olive, 20 West End Rd, Wormley, Broxbourne, EN10 7QN. Αντί λουλουδιών, θα γίνονται εισφορές

για το Cancer Research UK.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

