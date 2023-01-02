A 22-year-old woman, named as Maria Carolina Do Nascimento, died after a car she was travelling in was involved in a collision with a car along Hendon Way, NW4 at the Brent Cross Flyover.

The collision happened at approximately 03:45hrs shortly after officers on patrol in a marked vehicle indicated for a car to stop in the vicinity of Hendon Way, NW2.

The vehicle drove off from police. There was no pursuit.

A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another car.

The occupants of the car that did not stop for police fled the scene on foot.

London Ambulance Service attended but despite the best efforts of paramedics, Maria sadly died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A man, the driver of the second car, suffered a head injury – his condition is not serious.

Two 29-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Sunday, 25 December, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 27 December, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

They have all since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information that could assist police, including any road users with dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD933/25Dec. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

As is routine in these circumstances, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.