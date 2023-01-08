Yes he’s coming back! Internationally acclaimed Basile, the hilarious Greek American comedian returns with his brand new Greek Mystique show on Sunday 5th March 2023 courtesy of 1 To One Events Ltd, at the Millfield Theatre, London, where he sold out shows in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The same crazy Basile with a completely crazy NEW twist on his life: surviving Covid, marriage, children and an irascible mother-in-law who lives with his family, all under the same roof for two years, he just had to escape and produce a new show! Explosive, dynamic, and original, are the words describing one of the most powerful entertainers on stage today.

Basile is one of the most sought after and diverse entertainers in the world and is now more popular than ever with over 4 million views on all of his YouTube Videos – a rise of over 1.5 million since Covid and still rising, and over 1 million Instagram views from his Las Vegas show and 215,795 Tik Tok views.

The EMMY nominated, multifaceted, bilingual comedian, is touring to sold-out audiences in the United States, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia and Africa with his Basilelicious World Tour and Greek Mystique tour, bringing laughter and hope to all.

Basile boasts over 130 television appearances including HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central, DryBar Comedy Special, A & E, and The Tonight Show just to name a few. He is the voice of Bullwinkle J. Moose and many characters for the Cartoon Network, and many Japanese Anime series.

Recently nominated for an EMMY for ESPN’s “30 for 30” series “The Legend of Jimmy the Greek”, as Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder has brought new exciting news. One More Round have proudly recently announced that their new three-part documentary will be narrated “by a very talented man, Basile Katsikis, aka Basile The Comedian. Yes, Basile has entertained millions of people all over the world with his comedy, but it was his Emmy nominated voice in the ESPN special on “Jimmy the Greek” that caught our attention. A great storyteller with just a true understanding of Guy and his life! This is a great addition to the One More Round creative team! Welcome aboard Basile!”

His new situation comedy show on Amazon Prime “Basile,” will be airing April 2023.

His diversity in entertainment continues as he stars in his critically acclaimed series, Growing Up Greek In America. This comedy series is spoken in Greek and English and to date has sold over a million copies and is distributed worldwide.

His Hellenic heritage is a large part of his comedic shows where he continues to share his personal life experiences, albeit hilarious ones. having grown up in a loud and funny Greek-American household with his family.

Basile continues to entertain audiences at theatres, celebrity and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, comedy clubs, community shows, fundraisers, corporate events, speaking engagements and other entertainment outlets with his general audience show and his Greek comedy show.

Basile’s general audience show and Greek comedy show have helped to raise millions of dollars for many non-profit organisations throughout the world. The shows are great for kids, parents, grandparents, and great grandparents and are PG13 rated.

Don’t miss him – Sunday 5th March 2023 at the Millfield Theatre in London!

The evening will feature a special guest appearance from the ultimate Elvis tribute artist, Mario Kombou, who is currently touring the UK and Europe in his own production of The Elvis Years.

Mario trained as an actor and has appeared in film and television around the world. He was chosen to perform the 1000th UK number 1 on Top of the Pops and is the only Elvis tribute artist to have been endorsed by Elvis’ first cousin Donna Presley of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), managed and run by the Presley family.

Mario was the first European to win The Images of the King Contest World Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, which is the longest running contest and has been running for over 30 years.

He appeared in the lead role of Vince Everett in the hit West End production of Jailhouse Rock which ran for 1.5 years at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Don’t miss the laughter – book your tickets now at https://1ToOneEvents.co.uk and

www.millfieldtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/basiles-new-greek-mystique-world-tour-show

Ticket prices £40 + Booking Fee GOLD front row / £35 + Booking Fee SILVER rows BB & CC / £30 + Booking Fee STANDARD SEATING / £25 + Booking Fee UPPER ROW SEATING.

Students & Concessions: These tickets will have a £5.00 discount on your ticket cost. Please note students and concessions are required to show valid ID on entry.

Disabled access, Mobility & Carer Tickets: for accessible seats, please contact the box office on 0208 807 6680.

Age: 14+ – Valid ID required upon entry. Any persons between the ages of 14 – 17 MUST be accompanied by an adult.

Show starts at 7pm.