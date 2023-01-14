The climate between the two sides in Cyprus and vis-à-vis the United Nations has deteriorated, says UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his report for his mission of good offices in Cyprus from 15 June 2022 to 12 December 2022, that was circulated at the UN as an official document January 13.

“In the absence of constructive or harmonized messages from the two leaders that could resonate with both communities, the climate between the two sides and vis-à-vis the United Nations has deteriorated”, says Guterres in the report that provides an update on the activities under the leadership of Deputy Special Adviser on Cyprus, Colin Stewart.

According to the report, due to the ongoing lack of progress by the two sides towards finding common ground during the reporting period, public confidence in prospects for reaching a negotiated settlement in Cyprus remains low island-wide.

“The positions of the two sides remain far apart, and both sides maintain their opposing views about the way forward”, says the SG.

He also notes that the political landscape has been further complicated by disputes and statements regarding areas in and adjacent to the buffer zone and in Varosha, including over civilian activities, as described in the latest report on the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) (S/2023/3).

He adds that the situation on the island is compounded by ongoing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean region, including with respect to competing maritime zone claims and a worsening of relations between the guarantor powers Greece and Turkey.

The report also points out that beginning in October, hardening demands related to the status of the north and political rhetoric in the south in the context of electoral campaigning increased perceived psychological barriers to cooperation.

As noted in the report, while the overall climate has become increasingly negative, with a further deepening of mistrust, some progress has nonetheless been achieved by the technical committees in reducing existing barriers to intercommunal contact and trade. Although official data was not available, he says, this included increased trade volume seen after the Republic of Cyprus eased certain restrictions on the trade of processed food items of non-animal origin under the European Union Green Line Regulation

Referring to the letters of the two leaders in Cyprus for confidence-building, the SG says that the proposal covers areas of interest and potential mutual benefit to both sides, and throughout the reporting period the Deputy Special Adviser held discussions with the sides on possible steps forward.

“An understanding between the representatives of the two leaders to focus initially on a European Union-backed proposal for a photovoltaic park potentially to be located in the buffer zone, and on irregular migration, a pressing issue for both sides, had not yet produced progress on a way forward”, it is noted.

The SG also refers to a polling exercise commissioned by the mission and conducted in the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot communities. According to the results “a majority of respondents from both communities reconfirmed their aspirations for a mutually agreed settlement and expressed the belief that it was imperative to reach one as soon as possible”.

“Despite the desire and urgency expressed, however, significantly fewer respondents of those polled had confidence that a settlement could be reached”, it is noted.

The exercise, according to the SG, also showed that respondents who had contact with members of the other community, in general, wanted a settlement more urgently, had higher trust and less fear of the other community and foresaw fewer problems in case of a settlement, compared with the respondents without contacts.

“Many of these findings contrast with anti -settlement viewpoints disseminated in the two sides in certain political circles and amplified in the media”, the SG points out.

Position of the two sides grow further apart

———————————-

In his observation the SG notes that over the past six months, difficult political and economic developments and regional tensions have impacted both communities.

“The situation has both reflected and exacerbated the current lack of political space for finding common ground for formal negotiations, with the positions of the two sides growing further apart, as can be evidenced in the written updates of the two sides, annexed to the present report”, says the SG.

It is added, that despite the worsening atmosphere, the continued absence of full-fledged negotiations and limited space for engagement on substantive issues in the peace talks, United Nations senior officials have continued to engage with the two sides and the guarantor powers with a view to finding common ground towards negotiations.

It is added that given the continuing absence of full-fledged negotiations, the leaders’ presence at the 7 December reception in Nicosia sent a positive signal to the broader public.

Slowdown in technical committees

—————————–

The repots says that the slowdowns and obstructions in certain technical committees were particularly unhelpful.

“The suspension by the Turkish Cypriots of their participation in the peace education project “Imagine” under the auspices of the Technical Committee on Education is highly regrettable”, UNSG says. He also calls for engagement regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the 2017 report of the Technical Committee on Education.

He also calls upon the leaders also to aim for more inclusive cooperation and links between the two communities now, and ultimately in the peace process, and to involve underrepresented groups, including women, minorities, young people and persons with disabilities in discussions related to a shared future on the island and incorporate their views accordingly.

Guterres encourages the two leaders and their representatives to engage in a constructive dialogue and urge them to agree to and implement mutually acceptable confidence- building measures that can contribute to a more conducive environment for settlement.

The SG once again stresses the importance of the parties refraining from taking unilateral actions both in and adjacent to the buffer zone that could raise tensions and compromise reaching common ground on peace talks, while also calling upon all parties to engage in dialogue in order to resolve their differences.

“I reiterate my concern over developments in the fenced-off area of Varosha. The position of the United Nations on Varosha remains unchanged. I recall the decisions of the Security Council on the matter, notably resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992), and I underscore the importance of adhering fully to those resolutions”, he says.

He also urges all relevant parties to avoid unilateral actions that could heighten tensions in and around Cyprus and the broader eastern Mediterranean region. He also reiterates that natural resources in and around the island should benefit both communities and constitute a strong incentive for the parties to urgently seek mutually acceptable and durable solutions.

Prospects for reaching common ground uncertain

————————————

The SG notes that in the continued absence of substantive dialogue on the Cyprus issue between the two sides, and given the prevailing socioeconomic and political climate, prospects for reaching common ground on the Cyprus peace process remain uncertain for the time being.

He reiterates that the future of the process remains in the hands of the parties, and their demonstration of political will and flexibility remains of paramount importance as we continue to support them in seeking common ground. In this respect, he says a United Nations envoy to lead engagement with the parties could provide critical support.