Cauliflower, chickpeas & sweet potato curry
Ok, this is not Greek or Cypriot recipe, but something I cook often. We love it in my house and I hope your family will too. It’s a quick and rich vegan curry that’s packed with flavour, not complicated or costly, and with few ingredients. Please feel free to add any vegetables you like – carrots, spinach, peas, potatoes.
Ingredients (serves 4):
1 small cauliflower + tender leaves
2 tbsp oil
1 large sweet potato
1 large red onion
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 small piece of ginger
1-2 green chillies
1 cinnamon stick
1 tsp curry powder
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp coriander
1 tsp turmeric
1 400g can coconut milk
1 400g can chopped tomatoes
1 tbsp tomato purée
1 can chickpeas
1 tsp sugar
Juice of 1 lemon
Chopped coriander
Method:
Separate a medium cauliflower into florets or cut into large pieces.
In a large wok or pan, over a low heat with a little oil, fry 1 sliced red onion until golden brown, then add the minced garlic cloves, 1 small piece of ginger grated, 1 or 2 fresh green chillies (cut in halve, not chopped) and 1 small cinnamon stick, cook for a minute, then add the spices.
Add 1 teaspoon each of curry powder, cumin, coriander and turmeric, cook the spices for a minute or two until they release the oils and aromatic flavours, then mix a few tablespoons of water to make a paste. Cook paste for a minute or two, then add the coconut milk, chopped tomatoes and tomato purée and cook for few minutes.
Add the chopped (bite-sized) sweet potato and stir well. Mix in the chickpeas (drain before use), mix well and bring to the simmering point. Add the cauliflower florets and leaves, season with salt and 1 teaspoon of sugar, add the juice of 1/2 a lemon, mix gently and cover the vegetables with a little warm water, simmer for 25-30 minutes or until the potato and cauliflower is just tender; you could add 100g baby spinach leaves and cook for a further 5 minutes.
Do not stir, just shake the pan from time to time. Mix in a few tablespoons of fresh, chopped coriander, taste and adjust seasoning and serve straight away on its own or accompanied with Basmati Rice.