Cauliflower, chickpeas & sweet potato curry

Ok, this is not Greek or Cypriot recipe, but something I cook often. We love it in my house and I hope your family will too. It’s a quick and rich vegan curry that’s packed with flavour, not complicated or costly, and with few ingredients. Please feel free to add any vegetables you like – carrots, spinach, peas, potatoes.

Ingredients (serves 4):

1 small cauliflower + tender leaves

2 tbsp oil

1 large sweet potato

1 large red onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 small piece of ginger

1-2 green chillies

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp curry powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp turmeric

1 400g can coconut milk

1 400g can chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 can chickpeas

1 tsp sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

Chopped coriander

Method:

Separate a medium cauliflower into florets or cut into large pieces.

In a large wok or pan, over a low heat with a little oil, fry 1 sliced red onion until golden brown, then add the minced garlic cloves, 1 small piece of ginger grated, 1 or 2 fresh green chillies (cut in halve, not chopped) and 1 small cinnamon stick, cook for a minute, then add the spices.

Add 1 teaspoon each of curry powder, cumin, coriander and turmeric, cook the spices for a minute or two until they release the oils and aromatic flavours, then mix a few tablespoons of water to make a paste. Cook paste for a minute or two, then add the coconut milk, chopped tomatoes and tomato purée and cook for few minutes.

Add the chopped (bite-sized) sweet potato and stir well. Mix in the chickpeas (drain before use), mix well and bring to the simmering point. Add the cauliflower florets and leaves, season with salt and 1 teaspoon of sugar, add the juice of 1/2 a lemon, mix gently and cover the vegetables with a little warm water, simmer for 25-30 minutes or until the potato and cauliflower is just tender; you could add 100g baby spinach leaves and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Do not stir, just shake the pan from time to time. Mix in a few tablespoons of fresh, chopped coriander, taste and adjust seasoning and serve straight away on its own or accompanied with Basmati Rice.