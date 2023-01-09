Two men have been jailed after a Met investigation identified them as the perpetrators of a triple stabbing outside a north London music venue.

Following diligent CCTV inquiries, officers were able to establish a definitive link to the defendants when specific items of clothing – in both cases a jacket – were recovered from their homes.

Kieran Morgan, 23 (08.07.99), of Berger Road, E9, and Daniel Onyewuenyi, 30 (05.06.92), of Forest Grove, E8, were sentenced on Monday, 9 January, at Wood Green Crown Court following the incident on 19 April 2022, which left three men injured. They were jailed for a total of more than 13 years.

That night Morgan and Onyewuenyi had been attending an event at the Scala in Pentonville Road, Islington.

Following the gig, a number of people were milling about outside. At around 05:20hrs, as the defendants left the venue, they instigated a row with a group of men who were unknown to them.

During the disagreement, Morgan pulled a knife from his waistband and stabbed two of the men – one in the head and the other in the chest. Onyewuenyi stabbed a third in the thigh. Both suspects then ran from the scene.

Met officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended the scene, where they treated the victims – all of who were aged in their 20s – before taking them to hospital. Luckily none were seriously injured.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command, who set about carrying out a meticulous trawl of CCTV footage. Through this work they were able to identify the – as yet – unknown suspects. Captured images of the pair were circulated with colleagues and eagle-eyed officers identified them as Morgan and Onyewuenyi.

Morgan was arrested on 10 May and taken into custody. On the balcony of his property officers found a black puffer jacket identical to the one he was seen to be wearing in the CCTV images.

Following a no comment interview, Morgan was subsequently charged and later admitted to two counts of wounding with intent and an offence of GBH linked to the same incident. He additionally pleaded guilty to threatening a female known to him with a knife in a public place; an incident which had occurred just days earlier.

He was sentenced to seven years, six months.

Onyewuenyi was arrested on 25 May. A search of his property led to the recovery of the jacket worn by the second suspect captured on CCTV on the night of the attack.

Onyewuenyi admitted during interview that he was outside Scala that night and that the jacket found was the same one worn by the suspect in the CCTV. However, when asked about the stabbing he responded with “I don’t know” or “No comment”.

He was charged and later pleaded guilty to one count of GBH and two of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine. He was jailed for four years.

DC Luke Martinez, from the Met’s Specialist Crime South, said: “Morgan and Onyewuenyi were intent on causing harm to others that night and carried out a brutal attack on three men following a minor dispute. The fact Morgan stabbed his victims in the head and chest shows he clearly had no regard for their lives and it is only sheer luck that the three all escaped serious injury.

“This could easily have been a murder investigation. There is no place in a civilised society for individuals who think these actions are justifiable and without consequence. That is why day in day out officers are working with partners and communities to reduce violent crime in our city and bring those responsible to justice.”

