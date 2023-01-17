For the period of January – December 2022, arrivals of tourists totaled 3,201,080, compared to 1,936,931 in the corresponding period of 2021, 631,609 in 2020 and 3,976,777 arrivals in the same period of 2019, announced the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

In December 2022 alone, the tourist arrivals reached 110,041, compared to 96,928 in December 2021, recording an increase of 13.5%.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for December 2022, with a share of 24.3% (26,708) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 17.1% (18,801), Greece with 11% (12,055), Poland with 8.5% (9,316) and Germany with 4.5% (4,976).

For a percentage of 61.9% of passengers, the purpose of their trip in December 2022 was holidays, for 27.4% visit to friends and relatives and for 10.4% business. Respectively, in December 2021, 61.5% of passengers visited Cyprus for holidays, 29% visited friends or relatives and 9.5% visited Cyprus for business reasons.