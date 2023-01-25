The strike will be held between 12:00 and 15:00 local time on Thursday.

Maria Kouroupi, Hermes Airports Manager for Aviation Development, Marketing and Communication, told CNA that the strike will affect 9 arrivals to and 7 departures from Larnaca Airport and 3 arrivals to and 3 departures from Pafos Airport.

Most of the flights have been rescheduled before or after the strike, she said, noting that the rescheduling of two flights is still pending as the affected airline is expected to provide an updated schedule.

Kouroupi pointed out that the affected airline companies have already informed their passengers on the new itinerary while the flight schedule at Hermes Airports’ website has been updated.